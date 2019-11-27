International Development News
Development News Edition

Playoff picture shrouds Bills-Cowboys matchup

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 10:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:38 IST
Playoff picture shrouds Bills-Cowboys matchup
Image Credit: pixabay

For Cole Beasley, it's a homecoming. For his Buffalo Bills, it's a chance to show their worthiness on a national stage. And for the Dallas Cowboys, it's gone time. All three circumstances converge Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, where Buffalo aims to enhance its AFC playoff aspiration against a Dallas team that holds a tenuous one-game lead on Philadelphia in the NFC East with five games left.

The Bills (8-3) own a two-game lead for the first AFC wild card and still possess a puncher's chance in the East, trailing New England by two games. The Cowboys (6-5) have to string together victories because the Eagles own the NFL's easiest schedule in December, playing four 2-9 opponents plus Dallas.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones upped the ante on his team with comments about special teams errors and coaching after a 13-9 loss at New England on Sunday, although he stressed coach Jason Garrett wouldn't be fired in-season. "I know what his expectations are, and I think everyone in this locker room knows what his expectations are of this team," Dallas tight end Jason Witten said. "I think the coaching staff feels the same way. I think we're all frustrated. I think we have to realize where we're at and get it fixed."

Dallas' defense kept New England in check all day, but its offense met the same fate as every other offense outside Baltimore when facing the Patriots. While the Cowboys got 86 yards from running back Ezekiel Elliott and 212 yards passing from Dak Prescott, they never got to the end zone. That kept Dallas from doubling its division lead on Philadelphia, a 17-9 loser to the Seattle Seahawks.

"We're the players," Cowboys guard Zack Martin said. "This thing goes all the way around. We've got to do a better job executing." Meanwhile, Buffalo is on track for its second playoff berth in three years after being lightly regarded before the season. The Bills bring a top-three defense to town in terms of points allowed per game (15.7) and passing yards allowed per game (184.3).

What's more, Buffalo is getting better play out of second-year quarterback Josh Allen, thanks to shrewd offseason acquisitions such as Beasley and John Brown. Brown has given the Bills a downfield threat and is on pace for his first 1,000-yard receiving season since 2015 with Arizona. Beasley, a fan favorite during most of his seven years in Dallas, has been a reliable possession receiver for his new team. He also has found the end zone four times in the past six games, including last week in a 20-3 drilling of the Denver Broncos.

"A part of you wants to win a little bit more maybe, I guess, but I want to win them all," Beasley said when asked about returning to Dallas. "So it's not really that much different. It'll be fun to go against a lot of guys that I've (faced) in practice over the last few years, so it will be cool to do that." Buffalo plays winning teams the next four weeks, including 9-2 Baltimore and 10-1 New England. This stretch should reveal whether the Bills are a potential postseason threat or a pretender.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO successfully launches CARTOSAT-3, 13 US nano satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. ISRO Chairman K Sivan described todays...

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and Indias largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings TNSTU for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on t...

Rugby-England fullback Watson out until New Year with knee injury

England full-back Anthony Watson is unlikely to play again this year after damaging a knee ligament in Baths 15-9 defeat by Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Saturday, the English Premiership club has said. Watson, who was part of Englands...

Suspect in Indian-American's murder grew angry after she refused to talk to him: Prosecutors

The man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a teenage Indian-American student in Chicago grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold after she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, prosecutors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019