NHL roundup: Blackhawks halt Stars' record-tying run

Corey Crawford made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated visiting Dallas 3-0 Tuesday night, preventing the Stars breaking the record for longest winning streak in team history. Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy scored as Chicago snapped the Dallas' franchise-record-tying, seven-game winning streak and 12-game point streak (11-0-1).

The shutout was the 26th of Crawford's 13-year career with the Blackhawks. Kane extended his point streak to 13 games, during which he's had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), and helped the Blackhawks snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Bruins 8, Canadiens 1 David Pastrnak scored three times, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle each added a goal and two assists, and Boston crushed host Montreal.

Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen also scored, and Sean Kuraly had three assists as the Bruins won for the fifth time in their past six games (5-0-1). Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots. Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Carey Price allowed the first five goals on 11 shots before he was pulled 1:10 into the second period.

Wild 3, Devils 2 Ryan Suter scored the tiebreaking goal three minutes into the third period, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves in his NHL debut as Minnesota edged New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

The Wild improved to 4-0-3 in their past seven games and held the lead this time after blowing late leads and losing in overtime Monday to the New York Rangers and Saturday to the Boston Bruins. Former Devil Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota, which played its league-leading 17th road game. Jesper Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who have been outscored 31-14 in the third period this season.

