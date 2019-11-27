International Development News
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Blackhawks halt Stars' record-tying run

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 10:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 10:55 IST
NHL roundup: Blackhawks halt Stars' record-tying run
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Corey Crawford made 32 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated visiting Dallas 3-0 Tuesday night, preventing the Stars breaking the record for longest winning streak in team history. Brandon Saad, Patrick Kane and Connor Murphy scored as Chicago snapped the Dallas' franchise-record-tying, seven-game winning streak and 12-game point streak (11-0-1).

The shutout was the 26th of Crawford's 13-year career with the Blackhawks. Kane extended his point streak to 13 games, during which he's had 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists), and helped the Blackhawks snap a three-game winless streak (0-2-1).

Bruins 8, Canadiens 1 David Pastrnak scored three times, Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle each added a goal and two assists, and Boston crushed host Montreal.

Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Danton Heinen also scored, and Sean Kuraly had three assists as the Bruins won for the fifth time in their past six games (5-0-1). Jaroslav Halak stopped 36 shots. Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, who have lost five straight (0-3-2). Carey Price allowed the first five goals on 11 shots before he was pulled 1:10 into the second period.

Wild 3, Devils 2 Ryan Suter scored the tiebreaking goal three minutes into the third period, and Kaapo Kahkonen made 32 saves in his NHL debut as Minnesota edged New Jersey in Newark, N.J.

The Wild improved to 4-0-3 in their past seven games and held the lead this time after blowing late leads and losing in overtime Monday to the New York Rangers and Saturday to the Boston Bruins. Former Devil Zach Parise and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota, which played its league-leading 17th road game. Jesper Boqvist and Kyle Palmieri scored for the Devils, who have been outscored 31-14 in the third period this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO successfully launches CARTOSAT-3, 13 US nano satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO on Wednesday successfully injected into orbit its earth imaging and mapping satellite CARTOSAT-3 along with 13 commercial nano satellites from the United States. ISRO Chairman K Sivan described todays...

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,750 buses from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings

Ashok Leyland, the flagship company of Hinduja Group and Indias largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, said on Wednesday it has bagged an order from Tamil Nadu State Transport Undertakings TNSTU for 1,750 buses. The order comes close on t...

Rugby-England fullback Watson out until New Year with knee injury

England full-back Anthony Watson is unlikely to play again this year after damaging a knee ligament in Baths 15-9 defeat by Harlequins in the Champions Cup on Saturday, the English Premiership club has said. Watson, who was part of Englands...

Suspect in Indian-American's murder grew angry after she refused to talk to him: Prosecutors

The man charged with the sexual assault and murder of a teenage Indian-American student in Chicago grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold after she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, prosecutors ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019