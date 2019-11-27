Cricket-India wicketkeeper Saha undergoes finger surgery

India's Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has had surgery on his finger after suffering a fracture during the day-night match against Bangladesh in Kolkata, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday. Saha fractured his right ring finger during India's inaugural pink-ball Test at Eden Gardens, which the hosts won by an innings and 46 runs to win the two-test series 2-0.

"The BCCI medical team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture," the board said in a statement. "Subsequently, he underwent successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru."

Saha, 35, cemented his place in the longest format of the game in early 2015 after serving as incumbent to captain and wicketkeeper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, India's first-choice gloveman suffered a hamstring injury during a Cape Town test in January last year and then found himself out of the side for 18 months after going through shoulder and finger problems.

He returned for India's home series against South Africa earlier this year and will hope to be fit by the time Virat Kohli's top-ranked team plays their next test series in New Zealand from Feb. 21. The injury also forced opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan out of the Twenty20 series against West Indies, which starts next week, with the player suffering a deep cut on his left knee during a domestic game.

Selectors named Sanju Samson as his replacement.

