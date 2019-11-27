International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 16:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 16:09 IST
Soccer-Ibrahimovic buys share in Swedish club Hammarby
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has become part-owner of Stockholm club Hammarby, but the 38-year-old has no intention of playing in the Swedish top-flight again, despite publishing a picture of the club's shirt with his name on it on Instagram.

Ibrahimovic told newspaper Aftonbladet that he had bought a 50% share in AEG Sweden, who in turn own 47% of Hammarby, thereby acquiring approximately a quarter of the Stockholm club, which finished third in this year's league championship. "I got this opportunity to partner AEG and you can't say no to that kind of opportunity. Not to people who are so successful in business," Ibrahimovic said, adding that he hoped to make the club the biggest in Scandinavia.

Speculation began on Tuesday that the striker was set for a shock return to the Allsvenskan, where he made a name for himself with Malmo FF before going on to have a storied career abroad when he posted a short clip of the shirt on Instagram. Ibrahimovic has spent the last two seasons at AEG-owned LA Galaxy, and with that contract set to run out at the end of the year, he has been linked to a variety of clubs in Europe. However, he has ruled out a return to Sweden.

"I've said for ten years that I'm not going to play football in the Allsvenskan. It's not going to happen," he told Aftonbladet. Sweden's record international goal-scorer with 62 goals in 116 games, Ibrahimovic has played for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St Germain, and Manchester United, winning a slew of trophies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cong slams govt over economy, says rural India 'driven into hole'

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government over the state of the economy, saying it is time for the Modi dispensation to wake up,&#160;take note of real statistics and act to fix the problem. Congress spokesperson Rajeev Gowda allege...

Give us 5-acre mosque plot if Sunni board rejects SC offer: Shia Waqf Board

The Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board Wednesday said it would ask the government to give it the five-acre plot that the Supreme Court said should be allotted for building a mosque, if the the Shia board rejects the offer. But the board ...

Odisha legislators allege industries not hiring locals

Members of Odisha Assembly cutting across party lines on Wednesday alleged that the industries operating in the state were not hiring local youths. The issue cropped up during the Zero Hour of the Assembly, when members of the ruling BJD a...

Miscreants smash car's windscreen,steal bag containing Rs 5 L

Some miscreants on Wednesdaydecamped with a bag containing Rs 5 lakh after breaking thewindscreen of a car parked on the roadside at Palladam innearby Tirupur district, police saidKarthikeyan, a textile firm owner, had withdrawn themoney fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019