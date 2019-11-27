Kidambi advances to second round of Syed Modi International
Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday advanced to the second round of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championships 2019. Srikanth defeated Russian player Vladimir Malkov in straight two games 21-12, 21-11.
Apart from Srikanth, Sai Praneeth also secured his spot in the second round after defeating Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain in the tournament. Praneeth secured a 21-16, 22-20 win over Zulkarnain in the match.
Srikanth will now compete against Parupalli Kashyap in the second round. (ANI)
