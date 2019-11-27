International Development News
Walking together with nothing but love: Virat Kohli shares picture with Anushka Sharma

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a picture on social media with wife Anushka Sharma saying they are walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love.

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a picture on social media with wife Anushka Sharma saying they are walking together in the journey of life with nothing but love. Kohli took to Twitter to share the picture.

"Walking together in the journey of life with nothing But love @AnushkaSharma," he tweeted. On Sunday, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches. He achieved the feat after India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens.

With the win in the second Test, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins. Under Dhoni, India had registered six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013. This victory in the pink-ball Test also helped the team in creating another record for India as they became the first side ever to win four consecutive Tests by a margin of an innings.

India won the two-match Test series against Bangladesh 2-0 and has consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches. This was India's fifth consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

