International Development News
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Esports-Renault harnesses real F1 resources for virtual success

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:15 IST
FEATURE-Esports-Renault harnesses real F1 resources for virtual success

Jarno Opmeer once trained in the Renault team gym as a junior academy driver and now the Dutch racer is back at the factory facility, preparing for a Formula One esports title showdown that he still hopes to win.

The 19-year-old has given up on the neck exercises, of little benefit when competing in virtual races without g-forces. Extreme temperatures and dehydration are not concerns either. Maintaining physical fitness still comes with the esports territory, however, and is playing a part in Renault Vitality Team's emergence as 2019 championship challengers.

"Physical training in esports is much more about being healthy, staying flexible because obviously sitting in a simulator for a big part of the day is going to make you stiff," Opmeer told Reuters. "You want to stay flexible as much as possible just for quick reactions and coordination," added the former F4 driver. "In real life motorsports you really want to train to be fit to handle the g-forces, the heat."

Renault are serious about virtual racing, extending the partnership with French esports organisation Vitality and providing support from the F1 side. Lazy stereotypes of overweight teenagers hunched over laptops for hours on end have long gone.

David Thompson, head of human performance at Renault Sport, has worked with race drivers and gamers alike at Enstone and sees crossover benefits. "The physicality might be different but it’s a similar scenario in that they need to perform in a stressful and pressurized situation," he said.

The esports racers use a 'Batak' wall, just as regular drivers do, to work on peripheral vision, reaction times and hand-eye coordination. Nutrition is carefully controlled, heart-rates monitored, sleep patterns managed. "It does all pay off and it does have an effect. If they are going to feel sharper and turn up to an event a bit more confident, that's going to have a bigger effect at the end," said Thompson.

"There are lots of links and crossovers that we try and carry between the two (sides). It's getting a good response from the guys as well." DATA ANALYSIS

Renault's esports team benefits from Formula One in other areas, with race car telemetry from the Codemasters 2019 game analysed by engineers through the same systems used in an operations room on grand prix weekends. What started off as a small group working in their lunch hours has developed into a serious project.

"From an IT perspective this is our learning season. But into 2020 we want our engineers to treat each esports event as a real race event," said Renault F1's IT manager Ben Hampshire. "It shows the seriousness that Renault is taking with esports... with real world benefits, not just for esports but our actual F1 programme.

"We've started doing this but by no means are we alone. We fully expect the top three teams in the physical F1 (world) would be doing something very similar to us." The engineers can use the telemetry to make suggestions about throttle adjustments and brake bias and provide more variables for setup.

The information gained will be applied to next year's campaign. "At the start of this year I spoke to my team and said there's a chance for us to get involved and grow our market as well as our reputation in Renault, who's interested?," said Hampshire.

"Literally everybody's hand went up... and now our efforts are being rewarded and we are getting official company resource and time." Opmeer is third in the championship, 43 points behind Ferrari's David Tonizza with three races remaining, while Renault are third in the constructors' championship, 36 points behind Red Bull.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cipla arm to acquire remaining stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka

Pharma major Cipla on Wednesday said its arm Cipla EU Ltd has signed an agreement with CitiHealth Imports to acquire the remaining 40 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka. Cipla EU Ltd already has a 60 percent stake in Cipla Pharma Lanka Pvt...

Risking doping ban, Russia pledges 'cooperation'

Moscow, Nov 27 AFP The Kremlin on Wednesday said it regrets a proposed four-year ban for the countrys athletes over doping but Russia is still open to cooperation to resolve the scandal. This is definitely concerning information. We regret ...

Delhi govt to aggressively promote mediation to ensure instant justice in disputes: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will aggressively promote mediation process to ensure instant justice in disputes, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. As we have made mohalla clinic a model across the world, we will also make mediation a...

2 former directors of ZEEL flagged issues; co says matter discussed, acted upon

Two former directors of Zee Entertainment - Subodh Kumar and Neharika Vohra - who resigned from its board, had raised concerns over several issues, including Rs 2,200 crore film advance given in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019