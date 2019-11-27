Delhi's disappointing campaign ends with loss to Rajasthan

Delhi ended their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with a two-run defeat against Rajasthan in the Super League here on Wednesday. It was Delhi's third loss in four games, sending them out of the tournament.

Rajasthan recovered to 133 for seven after losing half the side for 50, thanks to an unbeaten 55 off 42 balls by India pacer Deepak Chahar. Rishabh Pant, opening for the second time in as many games, gave Delhi a decent start with 30 off 27 balls but a middle-order collapse put them under pressure. Despite fighting efforts from Lalit Yadav (30 off 24) and Varun Soon (24 not out off 20), Delhi fell short by two runs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan: 133/7 (Deepak Chahar 55 not out, Rajesh Bishnoi 36; Subodh Bhati 2-20) beat Delhi 131/9 (Rishabh Pant 30, Lalit Yadav 30; Arjit Gupta 3-12, Khaleel Ahmed 2-20) by two runs.

