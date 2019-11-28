International Development News
Development News Edition

Reports: Brewers acquire Urias, send Grisham to Padres

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Diego
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 00:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 00:13 IST
Reports: Brewers acquire Urias, send Grisham to Padres

The Padres and Brewers completed the first significant trade of the offseason, with San Diego sending middle infielder Luis Urias and left-hander Eric Lauer to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Trent Grisham and right-hander Zach Davies, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The centerpieces of the swap are Grisham and Urias.

Grisham, who played 51 games in the majors in 2019, was expected to occupy the Brewers' outfield for years to come. Urias has been described as a Jose Altuve-type of player - a sharp hitter and slick fielder who has the potential to hit with power despite his smaller stature. With the Brewers, Urias is expected to play shortstop and team with second baseman Keston Hiura. The 22-year-old Urias had 215 at-bats with the Padres in 2019, registering eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBIs. He finished with a .223 batting average.

In 2019, Grisham - a former first-round pick - appeared in 51 games in Milwaukee. He batted .231, hitting six home runs and adding 24 RBIs. While he finished the season with a .984 fielding percentage, Grisham, 23, will be remembered in Milwaukee for the pivotal error he committed in the Brewers' wild-card game loss to the Washington Nationals in October. Davies made a significant contribution in 2019 to the Brewers.

The 26-year-old appeared in 31 games, all starts, and had a 10-7 record with a 3.55 ERA in 159 2/3 innings. In five seasons in Milwaukee, he had a 43-32 record. Lauer, 24, was the Padres' first-round pick in the 2016 draft.

In two seasons with San Diego, he compiled a 14-17 record with a 4.40 ERA in 53 appearances (52 starts). Also Wednesday, the Padres agreed to terms with free-agent pitcher Drew Pomeranz, according to multiple reports. Contract terms were not disclosed.

The 31-year-old veteran was 2-10 last season with the Giants and the Brewers. He was 2-9 with a 5.68 ERA in 21 games (17 starts) with the Giants but sparkled in a relief role with Milwaukee. He was 0-1 with a 2.39 ERA with two saves. He appeared in 25 games (one start.) Pomeranz has a career record of 46-58 in nine seasons. He also has pitched for the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox, and he spent part of the 2016 season with the Padres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Euro 2020 matches in Russia not affected by sanctions- WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency WADA said on Wednesday that a recommendation to bar Russia from hosting major sporting events will not affect the Euro 2020 soccer championships or the 2021 Champions League final.A WADA committee this week reco...

Rare Mozart portrait flies above presale estimate at Paris auction

A rare portrait of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart sold for 4 million euros on Wednesday at Christies in Paris, rocketing past the auction houses presale estimate of 800,000-1.2 million euros. The artwork, one of four portraits of the Austrian comp...

UPDATE 3-Italy says ESM reform can’t be changed, League threatens to sue PM

Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Wednesday euro zone countries would probably sign off on a reform of the regions bailout fund in February, rather than next month as previously planned. The reform of the fund, known as the...

Heat F Butler (illness) likely out versus Rockets

Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler will likely miss Wednesdays game against the Houston Rockets due to an illness, coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters. Butler missed the teams morning shootaround in Houston with Spoelstra telling reporter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019