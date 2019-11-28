Motorcycling-MotoGP champion Marquez has shoulder surgery

Six times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez underwent shoulder surgery in Barcelona on Wednesday, his Honda team said in a statement. The MotoGP season finished at Spain's Valencia circuit on Nov. 17, with Marquez taking his 12th victory of a dominant campaign.

"After experiencing some discomfort with his right shoulder, and after his Monday crash at the Jerez Test, the Repsol Honda Team rider elected to have the operation as a preventative measure after medical consultation," the team said. "The operation is similar to the one performed on his left shoulder at the end of 2018 but less aggressive in nature."

Marquez, who will be joined by younger brother Alex at the factory Honda team next season, will be discharged within the next 48 hours.

