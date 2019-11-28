Texans' Roby practices, on path to return vs. Patriots

Houston Texans cornerback Bradley Roby appears to be on the right track toward a return from a hamstring injury. Roby was limited in practice on Wednesday, however the effort was enough for coach Bill O'Brien to tell reporters that the cornerback is trending in the right direction to play against the visiting New England Patriots (10-1) on Sunday night.

NFL Network reported the team expects Roby to play, which would end a five-game absence. The 27-year-old Roby has been sidelined since sustaining the injury in Houston's 31-24 victory over Kansas City on Oct. 13.

Roby has collected 24 tackles, four pass breakups and one forced fumble in six games this season for the Texans (7-4). He has recorded 260 tackles, eight forced fumbles, seven interceptions, 64 pass breakups and three sacks in 85 career games with the Denver Broncos (2014-18) and Texans.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)