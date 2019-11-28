International Development News
Report: Lions' Blough to start at QB vs. Bears

Though Detroit quarterback Jeff Driskel is listed as questionable for the Lions' Thursday game against the visiting Chicago Bears, rookie David Blough is expected to get the start, ESPN reported Wednesday. Driskel, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in practice Wednesday.

Blough, a 24-year-old who was undrafted out of Purdue, has yet to throw an NFL pass. Driskel, 26, has thrown for 685 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions in three games this season. He has rushed for 151 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (3-7-1).

Detroit's regular quarterback, Matthew Stafford, was already ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest due to hip and back injuries. Aside from Stafford, Driskel and Blough, there are no other quarterbacks on the roster. Logan Thomas, now a tight end, was a quarterback at Virginia Tech from 2010-13 and for his first few years in the NFL.

The Lions also will play without cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), wide receiver Marvin Hall (foot) and cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs). They placed the questionable tag on defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (knee), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) and safety Tracy Walker (knee). The Bears (5-6) ruled out tight ends Ben Braunecker (concussion) and Adam Shaheen (foot), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive back Sherrick McManis (groin) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow).

