Bruins slip past Senators for 5th consecutive win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 08:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 08:19 IST
Boston's Brad Marchand and Zdeno Chara scored third-period goals as the Bruins rallied for their fifth consecutive victory, a 2-1 decision over the host Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night. The veteran Bruins duo scored 3 1/2 minutes apart to erase a 1-0 lead that the Senators grabbed in the first minute of the third period.

Goalie Tuukka Rask stopped 33 of 34 shots for Boston, which won both games of its back-to-back and beat Ottawa for the second time. The Bruins, who posted an 8-1 victory at Montreal on Tuesday, improved to 6-0-1 in their past seven games. They played without top-line center Patrice Bergeron (lower body) for the fourth time in the past six games.

Thomas Chabot scored, and Anders Nilsson recorded 19 saves for the Senators, who lost their second straight and have scored one total goal in their past two games. Fresh off the game at Montreal on Tuesday, Boston struggled to find any kind of offensive push early as the Senators clogged the neutral zone and kept the Bruins from driving in and challenging Nilsson.

Boston finally posted its first shot on goal nine minutes in, and Ottawa outshot the visitors 9-3 in the first period. The Senators also controlled play in the second and pushed most of the attack but could not send a shot past Rask.

Ottawa again dominated in shots in the frame --15-7 -- and the 10 shots on goal by Boston equaled its lowest through 40 minutes this season. In a wild two-on-two sequence in the first minute of the third, Boston's Anders Bjork tried to tap in a pass from Chris Wagner on a rush, missed the puck and slid inside the goal with Nilsson.

The puck wrapped around to Ottawa's Chris Tierney, who fed a pass to Chabot as he streaked through the neutral zone. The defenseman ended the charge by flipping his third goal over Rask at the 41-second mark. However, Marchand took a slick pass from Bjork and slipped in his 18th goal in at 5:15 for a 1-1 tie, and Brendan Gaunce slid a pass over to Chara, who blasted in his fifth goal at 8:45 for a 2-1 lead.

Rask stood strong and closed out the win in the final two minutes after Ottawa pulled Nilsson for the extra skater. The Bruins signed Massachusetts native forwards Charlie Coyle (six years, $5.25 million per season) and Wagner (three years, $1.35 million per season) to contract extensions a few hours before the game.

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

