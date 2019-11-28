International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Arthur released by NZ first-class side to pursue 'new assignment'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 08:24 IST
Cricket-Arthur released by NZ first-class side to pursue 'new assignment'
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former South Africa, Australia, and Pakistan cricketer Mickey Arthur has been released from his short-term Twenty20 contract with New Zealand side Central Districts to pursue another job, the first class side said on Thursday. Specialist cricket website ESPN Cricinfo said this month that Sri Lanka Cricket were in talks with Arthur to take over the national side.

Arthur was to lead Central Districts in New Zealand's domestic Twenty20 competition, which starts on Dec. 13. Aldin Smith, who is in charge of CD for first-class and one-day matches on an interim basis this season, will also take on T20 responsibilities.

"Mickey is a great cricket coach and a top guy, and I wish him well in his next assignment," CD chief executive Pete de Wet said in a statement on Thursday. "We are obviously disappointed that Mickey requested a release from his contract as he would have brought his extensive experience and energy to our campaign, something that we were really looking forward to."

De Wet added that former New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi would be Smith's assistant for the Twenty20 competition. Ronchi retired from international cricket in 2017 but was appointed on a short-term contract this year by New Zealand Cricket as fielding and wicket-keeping coach for the Cricket World Cup in England earlier this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Rangers grab 3-0 lead, hold off Hurricanes

Mika Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in his return from an upper-body injury and Henrik Lundqvist made 41 saves in his 1,000th career appearance for the Rangers, counting the regular-season and postseason, as New York built a three-goal ...

Siakam pours in 31 as Raptors rout Knicks

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting New York Knicks 126-98 on Wednesday night. It was the eighth straight home win for the Raptors, a franchise record to open a season.The...

Lindholm's OT goal lifts Flames past Sabres

Elias Lindholm scored 117 into overtime as the Calgary Flames salvaged the finale of their four-game road trip with a 3-2 victory against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. The Flames, who went 2-1-1 on their road swing, were without coach Bi...

UPDATE 11-Residents flee fourth major Texas petrochemical fire this year

Three workers were injured and residents of four towns were told to evacuate after explosions on Wednesday at a Texas petrochemical plant, the latest in a series of chemical plant accidents in the region. An early morning blast at a TPC Gro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019