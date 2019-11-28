Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive language

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using "offensive language" towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor leagues a decade ago, according to a letter obtained by Canadian network TSN. The apology came in a letter to the general manager of the Flames, who along with the National Hockey League are investigating whether Peters used a racial slur towards Akim Aliu. Cycling: Track Cycling World Cup leg to go ahead in Hong Kong this weekend

The track cycling World Cup leg in Hong Kong this weekend will go ahead as planned after a lull in violence across the city, which has been racked by anti-government protests for the past six months, the South China Morning Post has reported. The event is to be held at the Hong Kong Velodrome in Tseung Kwan O in the New Territories from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1. Mariners agree to terms with RHP Edwards

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on Wednesday. According to multiple media reports, the contract is worth $950,000. MLB notebook: Pirates hire Shelton as manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. The new skipper will be introduced at PNC Park on Dec. 4. Esports: Renault harnesses real F1 resources for virtual success

Jarno Opmeer once trained in the Renault team gym as a junior academy driver and now the Dutch racer is back at the factory facility, preparing for a Formula One esports title showdown that he still hopes to win. The 19-year-old has given up on the neck exercises, of little benefit when competing in virtual races without g-forces. Extreme temperatures and dehydration are not concerns either. Motor racing: Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale

Lewis Hamilton will be making a milestone 250th Formula One start as he seeks to sign off his championship-winning campaign in style in Sunday's Abu Dhabi season-ender. The Briton, who became only the second driver to win a sixth title at the U.S. Grand Prix earlier this month, is already the most successful driver at the floodlit Yas Marina track with four wins. Euro 2020 matches in Russia not affected by sanctions: WADA

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Wednesday that a recommendation to bar Russia from hosting major sporting events will not affect the Euro 2020 soccer championships or the 2021 Champions League final. A WADA committee this week recommended Russia be handed a four-year ban from the Olympics and world championships in a number of sports and be barred from hosting major events. Bruins sign Coyle, Wagner to contract extensions

Boston Bruins forwards Charlie Coyle and Chris Wagner signed multi-year contract extensions on Wednesday. Coyle, 27, inked a six-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $5.25 million. Jaguars' Coughlin declines to address Marrone's status

Tom Coughlin's first media session in seven months was lacking one thing: A vote of confidence for Jacksonville coach Doug Marrone. The Jaguars are a disappointing 4-7 this season, and Marrone's status is a hot topic. But Coughlin, the team's executive vice president of football operations, repeatedly dodged questions on Wednesday about Marrone, who is 19-24 in three full seasons with the club after going 1-1 as interim head coach in 2016. Redskins CB Norman to remain backup Sunday

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will suit up again, but only play as a backup, on Sunday at the Carolina Panthers, head coach Bill Callahan said Wednesday. "He'll be playing," Callahan said. "But he's not a starter this week. He'll be backing up."

