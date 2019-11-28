International Development News
Antetokounmpo nets 30 to lift Bucks past Hawks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 12:49 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The Giannis Antetokounmpo Express continued to roll on Wednesday, as the forward posted his 18th consecutive double-double to lead Milwaukee to a 111-102 win over the visiting Atlanta Hawks and give the Bucks their ninth win in a row. Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. He is the first player since Hall of Famer Bill Walton to start a season with 18 straight double-doubles. Antetokounmpo has 11 games with 30 points and 10 rebounds.

The Bucks also got 16 points from Khris Middleton, who returned from a seven-game absence caused by a left thigh contusion, and 13 points and eight rebounds from former Hawk Ersan Ilyasova. Milwaukee has won nine of its last 10 meetings with the Hawks.

Atlanta was led by Jabari Parker, who had a career-high 25 points in the first half and finished with a season-high 33 and 14 rebounds. Trae Young added 29 points and four rebounds. It was the third straight game that Atlanta has failed to hold a fourth-quarter lead, and the result was the Hawks' eighth consecutive loss.

Atlanta had a 17-15 lead with 6:18 left in the first quarter when the bottom fell out. The Bucks scored the final 18 points of the period -- getting seven points apiece from Middleton and Ilyasova -- and led 33-17. Milwaukee stretched the lead to 17 points on two occasions in the second quarter before Atlanta climbed back into the game. Three field goals by Parker, stemming from a reckless closeout foul on Antetokounmpo, followed by a jump from Evan Turner produced a five-point swing and the Hawks made it 60-59 when Young nailed a 3-pointer at the horn.

Atlanta took a five-point lead in the third quarter on a 3-pointer from Young, but the Bucks closed the gap to 82-81 and took the lead when Donte DiVincenzo made a jumper to open the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo made a jumper with 10:19 left to give the Bucks the lead they never relinquished. The Hawks play again on Friday in Indiana, the second leg of a three-game road trip. The Bucks travel to Cleveland on Friday, the only road game during a seven-game stretch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

