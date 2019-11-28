International Development News
Knights tie it in nick of time, beat Predators in OT

Knights tie it in nick of time, beat Predators in OT
Paul Stastny scored at 1:52 of overtime after teammate Max Pacioretty had tied the game with three-tenths of a second left in regulation as the visiting Vegas Golden Knights rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night. Stastny and defenseman Nate Schmidt took off on a two-on-none break after Nashville turned the puck over in its own zone. Schmidt came down the left-wing and then slid a pass over to Stastny at the bottom of the right circle, where he fired a shot between the pads of goaltender Juuse Saros.

Vegas got into overtime by pulling goaltender Malcolm Subban for an extra attacker with 1:05 remaining, and Pacioretty tied it with a shot from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Mark Stone that just beat the buzzer. Pacioretty, Stone and Reilly Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Schmidt added two assists for Vegas, which snapped a three-game losing streak as well as a five-game road losing streak.

With Marc-Andre Fleury leading the team to tend to a family illness in Montreal, Subban made his second consecutive start and finished with 31 saves to pick up his first win in seven games (1-4-2) this season. Matt Duchene and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, Ryan Ellis scored a goal, and Roman Josi had two assists for Nashville. Saros finished with 26 saves.

Stone gave Vegas its first lead in four games at the 7:33 mark of the first period when he scored his 11th goal of the season when Pacioretty kicked a bouncing puck to him by the left corner of the net, where a fired a shot past the glove of Saros. Smith made it 2-0 with his first goal in nine games, taking a stretch pass from Schmidt near the blue line and then breaking in and flipping a backhand past Saros' glove side for his 11th goal of the season.

Granlund cut it to 2-1 just 39 seconds later, tapping in a feed from Josi in front of the crease for his fourth goal of the season. Ellis then tied it 4 1/2 minutes later when he took a Josi pass in front of the net, deked Subban and put in a backhand shot into the left side of the goal for his fourth goal of the season. Duchene gave the Predators a 3-2 lead early in the third period when he one-timed a Granlund pass from the middle of the right circle for his seventh goal of the season.

