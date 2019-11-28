International Development News
Development News Edition

Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:14 IST
Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

After falling out of a first-place tie in the AFC South last week with a Thursday night loss at Houston, the Indianapolis Colts will try to accomplish two objectives with a Sunday win against the Titans: Stay in the hunt, and keep Tennessee from drawing closer to the front-running Texans. At 6-5, Indianapolis is even with the Titans in the division, one game behind Houston. With the Texans hosting 10-1 New England on Sunday night, the odds are decent that the winner of this game could be tied for first place with four games left.

That would be an interesting proposition for both teams, but particularly so for Tennessee. The Titans play Houston twice in the season's final three weeks. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel isn't terribly concerned with the future, only with cracking the Colts' code. Indianapolis has beaten Tennessee in 14 of the teams' past 16 matchups, including a 19-17 victory in Week 2 at Nashville.

"I don't think whatever we have done against them before I was here or while I have been here being going to have much bearing on the game on Sunday," Vrabel said. "The focus is going to be on this Colts team, our team here trying to go on the road against a division opponent. And the chance to get to 7-5 is the most important thing." Tennessee routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-20 last week, blowing open a 7-3 game by scoring four touchdowns in six snaps in the third quarter. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, playing to a 155.8 passer rating.

Tannehill has pumped up the Titans' attack since taking over for Marcus Mariota after a Week 6 loss in Denver. Tennessee has averaged 29.4 points per game with Tannehill at the controls. "Guys made plays for him (on Sunday)," Vrabel said of Tannehill's performance. "We ran the football, and the quarterback was decisive."

While the Titans rolled, Indianapolis endured a tough 20-17 loss to the Texans despite doing most of the things it wanted to. The Colts controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes, getting 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Jonathan Williams, and led 17-13 in the fourth quarter. However, DeAndre Hopkins' second touchdown catch early in the fourth was a score Indianapolis couldn't overcome. And the Colts could be more short-handed for this game than they were last week. Tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) is out for the year, leading rusher Marlon Mack (hand) is out for a second straight week, and wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (calf) was limited in practice Wednesday.

Hilton, who played only 25 snaps at Houston, is hopeful that three extra days of rest will allow him to shoulder a bigger load in a key game. "Hopefully, he can progress during the week, and then we'll see what kind of load he can handle on Sunday," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said.

The Colts were hoping to get back wide receiver Devin Funchess from a clavicle injury that has kept him out since Week 1, but Reich ruled him out for this week. Funchess could return for a Week 14 contest at Tampa Bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Canadian Latifi replaces Kubica at Williams for 2020

Canadian Nicholas Latifi said his dream had come true after Williams announced on Thursday he would be making his Formula One debut in 2020 as Robert Kubicas replacement. The 24-year-old, who is second in the Formula Two feeder series with ...

Blogger tests Singapore's fake news law by rebuffing correction order

A blogger said on Thursday he would not comply with a Singapore government order to correct a Facebook post in the first test of the city-states new fake news law. Singapores home ministry said the post on the Facebook page of a blog called...

Labour inspectors, Hawks shocked to see conditions during factories raid

The Department of Employment and Labour, in conjunction with Home Affairs Immigration Officers, and the Hawks, on Wednesday raided two factories in Johannesburg, which were suspected of flouting labor laws.According to the Department of Emp...

UPDATE 1-East Libyan forces launch air strikes near southwest oil fields

East Libya based forces said they had launched air strikes near oilfields in the southwest of the country early on Thursday, after fighting in the area briefly shut down one of two major fields.The eastern-based Libyan National Army LNA sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019