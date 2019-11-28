Steve Smith working to find better night sleep: Tim Paine

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said that in-form batsman Steve Smith is working with Cricket Australia (CA) members to find a better sleep pattern. "That is just how he is, but at the same time I know he's working with people at Cricket Australia and elsewhere on trying to find a better night's sleep," ESPNcricinfo quoted Paine as saying.

Smith in a media interaction had admitted that he finds it difficult to sleep during the Test match. He averages 15 to 20 hours of sleep in the span of a five-day-long match. Smith's first innings record in the longest format of the game is fabulous. He had scored with an average of 93.64 in the first innings. He had amassed 3184 runs studded with 16 hundred.

"But he performs in first innings, which all good players want to be able to do when the game's up for grabs, and big first-innings runs more often than not will win you Test matches or certainly put you well in front of the game," Paine said. "If you asked him would he rather score his runs in the first or the second innings he's going to take the first every day of the week and his record is second to none. He's plugging away at trying to get a better nights' sleep, but I don't think it's an easy fix for someone who's wired the way Steve is," he added.

When asked about his sleeping pattern, Paine replied he 'sleeps okay'. "I sleep okay, the bed in Adelaide's a bit soft, but I'm a pretty good sleeper I must admit. It's changed a bit since I've had children, I'm up a bit earlier these days, so I tend to crash a bit earlier as well," Paine said.

Australia won the first Test against Pakistan by an innings and five-run and will face them in the second game at Adelaide Oval from November 29. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)