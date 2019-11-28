International Development News
Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women's recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:48 IST
Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat enter semis of Asian Archery Championships, secure Olympic quota for India
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. Image Credit: ANI

Deepika Kumari and Ankita Bhakat on Thursday entered the semi-finals of the women's recurve archery event in the ongoing Asian Archery Championships. With this win, India also assured itself of one Olympic quota.

Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, also congratulated the duo for progressing ahead in the tournament. "Another good news! Archers @imDeepikaK and Ankita Bhakat have reached the women's recurve archery semi-finals at the Asian Qualification Tournament. With this India is assured one Olympic quota with top 3 archers qualifying with a maximum of 1 per NOC," Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier in the competition, Atanu Das had also won a bronze medal in the men's recurve event. He defeated South Korea's Jin Hyek Oh 6-5 to win the laurel.

The men's compound archery team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Mohan Bharadwaj had also won a silver medal at the Asian Championships. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

