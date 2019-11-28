Syed Modi International Championship: Srikanth, Verma advance to quarterfinals
Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday.
Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and Sourabh Verma advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing Syed Modi International Badminton Championship at Babu Banarasi Das Indore Stadium here on Thursday. Srikanth outclassed countrymate Parupalli Kashyap in the three-game long encounter 18-21, 22-20, 21-16. The match lasted for 67-minute in which Kashyap gave a tough fight to Srikanth to progress in the next round.
In another all-India clash, Verma defeated Alap Mishra in the two straight games 21-11, 21-18 that lasted for 28 minutes. Verma had the upper hand in the match and easily clinched the victory. Verma will face Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn while Srikanth will play against Son Wan Ho of South Korea in the quarterfinal on November 28. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels shares rally over 6 pc on Q2 net profit
'Gondwana': Adani Group celebrates amalgamation of two diverse cultures separated by Indian Ocean
Indian capital in "day-to-day battle" with smog as cool weather sets in
Nita Ambani first Indian to be board member of New York's Metropolitan Museum
Mixed martial arts-Indian wrestler Phogat ready for tilt at MMA world title