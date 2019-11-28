Dwaine Pretorius fractures right hand in MSL

South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius has fractured his right hand while playing in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL). Pretorius plays for Paarl Rocks in the league and picked the injury during a clash against Cape Town Blitz on Sunday.

"Minimally displaced fracture to the right hand," Sport24.co.za quoted Rocks management's statement. The franchise is hopeful that the 30-year-old will be ready for their remaining home matches at Boland Park, slated to be played on December 4 and December 8. (ANI)

