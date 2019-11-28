International Development News
Development News Edition

We have good relationship: Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho

Tottenham's Harry Kane said that he has a good relationship with the new manager Jose Mourinho and the latter looks up to him for any advice on the team.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:29 IST
We have good relationship: Harry Kane on Jose Mourinho
Tottenham's Harry Kane with manager Jose Mourinho. Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham's Harry Kane said that he has a good relationship with the new manager Jose Mourinho and the latter looks up to him for any advice on the team. "It's early days. We have a good relationship so far, we talk, we try to help the team. Obviously with me being one of the leaders, he looks to me for feelings and advice on the team," Goal.com quoted Kane as saying.

Tottenham secured a 4-2 win over Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday. Kane is hopeful of developing a 'strong relationship' with Mourinho as they both want to win 'big competitions'.

"When you're winning games it definitely helps your relationship. Hopefully, we can build a strong relationship," he said. "We know we both want to win big competitions. That's the team's aim and that's the manager's aim. Hopefully, I can help him do that this year and see where we can go," Kane added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: TMC clean sweeps by-polls, wins all 3 Assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress TMC on Thursday won all three Assembly seats in West Bengal, where the by-poll had been held on November 25. The seats where the by-poll took place were Kaliaganj, Kharagpur Sadar and Karimpur.Bimalendu Sinha Roy of T...

DIAL paid Rs 16,700 crore as leasing fees to AAI between FY07 and FY19: Govt

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited DIAL has paid total leasing fees of Rs 16,700 crore to the Airports Authority of India AAI between 2006-07 and 2018-19, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Parliament on Thur...

Saudi Aramco IPO's retail tranche oversubscribed - lead manager

The retail portion of Saudi Aramcos initial public offering IPO has been oversubscribed, with orders reaching 38.1 billion Saudi riyals 10.2 billion, lead manager Samba Capital said on Thursday.The state oil giant plans to sell a 1.5 stake,...

UPDATE 2-Three dead in attacks against Ebola response centres in Congo

Three health workers were killed and several injured in attacks against two Ebola response centers in eastern Congo early on Thursday, authorities and health services said. Violence and unrest have severely hampered efforts to contain the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019