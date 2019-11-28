International Development News
Soccer-Zlatan called 'Judas' in graffiti on Stockholm building

  28-11-2019 17:32 IST
  28-11-2019 17:32 IST
Former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic was branded "Judas" in graffiti sprayed on a building he owns in Stockholm on Wednesday night following the announcement he had bought a stake in Stockholm club Hammarby. The entrance to a building owned by the 38-year-old Ibrahimovic was vandalised, police said on Thursday, and Swedish media showed pictures of a gate sprayed with the word "Judas".

Media reported on Wednesday that Ibrahimovic had acquired a stake in Hammarby, prompting angry reaction from fans in Malmo, where he was born and started his professional career. A Stockholm police spokeswoman said they received a report during the night of graffiti sprayed on the entrance to the building in downtown Stockholm and were treating the incident as vandalism.

A statue of Ibrahimovic, Sweden's leading international goalscorer, outside Malmo Stadium was vandalised on Wednesday and a racist message sprayed on the ground nearby. Ibrahimovic enjoyed a trophy-laden career after leaving Malmo, playing for Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris St Germain and Manchester United before spending the last two seasons in the U.S. Major League with LA Galaxy.

