International Development News
Development News Edition

I'll address corruption charges on HCA after hosting T20 series opener: Azaruddin

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:52 IST
I'll address corruption charges on HCA after hosting T20 series opener: Azaruddin

HCA chief Mohammed Azharuddin on Thursday said he would address the alleged corruption charges against his governing body after hosting the December 6 T20 series opener between India and West Indies. India batsman Ambati Rayudu had recently accused Hyderabad Cricket Association of "rampant corruption" and urged Azaruddin to "isolate himself from the seasoned crooks" and clean up the mess.

However, Azharuddin, who is gearing up to host the first T20 match on December 6, said he doesn't want to take the focus away from the match by talking about the issue related to corruption. "Since this is a T20 game which we are holding, I don't want to take anything away from the game. I want you to report only on this game, focus on the T20 game," said the former India skipper.

"I am sure you must have come very well prepared. After the sixth, if there is anything, we will have another press conference. I will address the other things which have been happening in the recent past." The T20 match would be Azharuddin's first assignment as an administrator after being elected as HCA president in September this year.

"I think we are fully prepared. It's very a tough thing to hold a match. Since, it's my first match as an administrator ... when I was playing, I used to play the game and go back home or go back to hotel. But, this thing, it's is a different responsibility," he said. Azaruddin said he is treating this match as his debut in the shortest format since he is from the pre-T20 era.

"Many butterflies. I could not play T20 at that time. It was not there. So, I take it as I play T20," the 56-year-old said. "Playing cricket and being in the administration are two different things. Whatever little experience I have gained from playing cricket, I will put that into use," he said.

Mumbai and Hyderabad were originally scheduled to host the first and third T20 on December 6 and December 11 respectively but the BCCI decided to swap the venues. As per the new schedule, Mumbai will host the third and final T20I on December 11, the second T20I will be held as per earlier schedule in Thiruvananthpuram on December 8, while Hyderabad will host the third game on December 6.

BCCI vice-president John Manoj, who was also present, said a Mohd Azharuddin stand would be put in place in the stadium. "This is an event which we have been waiting for it and lot of people must be thinking why Azharuddin is missing. We made it possible. It was decided in the apex council (of HCA)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Johnson's Conservatives break fundraising record, unions donate to Labour

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives smashed the record for the amount of money raised in the first fortnight of an election campaign on Thursday, while the unions turned on the taps to keep the opposition Labour Party in tou...

History created: BJP on passage of unauthorised colonies Bill in Lok Sabha

History has been created with the passage of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the step to provide ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of these ...

Rajya Sabha takes up bill to ban e-cigarettes

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up a bill seeking a ban on electronic cigarettes, with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan highlighting the urgency to bring an ordinance earlier saying some big tobacco firms had announced plans to enter India ...

UK Labour outperforms Johnson's Conservatives in electoral fundraising

Britains opposition Labour Party raised 3.5 million pounds 4.5 million in the second week of the official election campaign, outperforming Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives who raised 3 million pounds.The Brexit Party raised 2.3 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019