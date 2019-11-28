International Development News
Sports News Roundup: Calgary coach Peters apologizes; Kubica replaced and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive language

Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using "offensive language" towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor leagues a decade ago, according to a letter obtained by Canadian network TSN. The apology came in a letter to the general manager of the Flames, who along with the National Hockey League are investigating whether Peters used a racial slur towards Akim Aliu.

Motor racing: Canadian Latifi replaces Kubica at Williams for 2020

Canadian Nicholas Latifi said his dream had come true after Williams announced on Thursday he would be making his Formula One debut in 2020 as Robert Kubica's replacement. The 24-year-old, who is second in the Formula Two feeder series with two races remaining this weekend, is already the British team's reserve and has driven for them in six practice sessions this season.

Mariners agree to terms with RHP Edwards

The Seattle Mariners agreed to a one-year deal with free agent right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. on Wednesday. According to multiple media reports, the contract is worth $950,000.

Russia readies for 2020 Olympics despite potential ban

The head of Russia's Olympic Committee said on Thursday it was carrying on with preparations for the Tokyo Olympics next year and criticized World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) recommendations to punish some Russian Olympic officials as excessive and wrong. A WADA committee recommended this week that Russia be banned from the Olympics and world championships in a wide range of sports for four years after Moscow was found to have provided the agency with doctored laboratory data.

MLB notebook: Pirates hire Shelton as manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. The new skipper will be introduced at PNC Park on Dec. 4.

Steelers-Browns first game since helmet hit brawl steeped in drama

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will meet on Sunday just two weeks after an ugly on-field melee in which Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet, an incident that stunned onlookers and led to a number of suspensions. Even with Garrett, who was suspended indefinitely, not taking part, Sunday's game is likely to have a different feel, as bad blood from the recent brawl on top of a decades-long rivalry steeps Sunday's showdown in drama.

NHL roundup: Penguins rally for wild win

Kris Letang's one-timer from the right circle with 3:06 left in regulation broke a tie for good Wednesday to give the Pittsburgh Penguins a wild 8-6 win over the visiting Vancouver Canucks. The Penguins erased a three-goal deficit in the third, a period that featured a total of eight goals, six by Pittsburgh. Matt Murray gave up four goals on 14 shots before being pulled. Tristan Jarry made six saves on eight shots.

Patriots defense returns to form ahead of facing Texans

With their stifling of the Cowboys last Sunday, the New England Patriots pushed their aberrant defensive performance against the Ravens deeper into the recesses of their collective memory. Prior to surrendering 37 points to Baltimore in their lone loss of the season in Week 9, the Patriots (10-1) had allowed a total of 34 points over the previous four games combined.

NBA roundup: Davis leads Lakers in New Orleans return

Anthony Davis scored 41 points in his return to New Orleans, and the Los Angeles Lakers won their ninth straight game, beating the Pelicans 114-110 on Wednesday night. Davis was roundly booed whenever he touched the basketball in the city where he played his first seven seasons before demanding a trade from New Orleans, which sent him to the Lakers in July.

Athletics: Olympic hopeful Cheruiyot pushed by fellow Kenyan runner

When Kenyan runner Timothy Cheruiyot is sprinting to the finish at the world's top races he knows one man can stand between him and gold: his best friend. The shy 24-year-old trains alongside fellow Kenyan Elijah Manangoi, 26, who was the 1,500 meters world champion until Cheruiyot took the title this year.

