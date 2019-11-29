International Development News
Development News Edition

Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 00:25 IST
Titans, Colts square off, hoping to catch Texans
Image Credit: Flickr

After falling out of a first-place tie in the AFC South last week with a Thursday night loss at Houston, the Indianapolis Colts will try to accomplish two objectives with a Sunday win against the Titans: Stay in the hunt, and keep Tennessee from drawing closer to the front-running Texans. At 6-5, Indianapolis is even with the Titans in the division, one game behind Houston. With the Texans hosting 10-1 New England on Sunday night, the odds are decent that the winner of this game could be tied for first place with four games left.

That would be an interesting proposition for both teams, but particularly so for Tennessee. The Titans play Houston twice in the season's final three weeks. But Titans coach Mike Vrabel isn't terribly concerned with the future, only with cracking the Colts' code. Indianapolis has beaten Tennessee in 14 of the teams' past 16 matchups, including a 19-17 victory in Week 2 at Nashville. But the Colts will have to go at it Sunday without wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, who has been ruled out because of continued issues with a calf injury.

"I don't think whatever we have done against them before I was here or while I have been here is going to have much bearing on the game on Sunday," Vrabel said. "The focus is going to be on this Colts team, our team here trying to go on the road against a division opponent. And the chance to get to 7-5 is the most important thing." Tennessee routed the Jacksonville Jaguars 42-20 last week, blowing open a 7-3 game by scoring four touchdowns in six snaps in the third quarter. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, playing to a 155.8 passer rating.

Tannehill has pumped up the Titans' attack since taking over for Marcus Mariota after a Week 6 loss in Denver. Tennessee has averaged 29.4 points per game with Tannehill at the controls. "Guys made plays for him (on Sunday)," Vrabel said of Tannehill's performance. "We ran the football, and the quarterback was decisive."

While the Titans rolled, Indianapolis endured a tough 20-17 loss to the Texans despite doing most of the things it wanted to. The Colts controlled the ball for more than 33 minutes, getting 104 rushing yards and a touchdown from Jonathan Williams, and led 17-13 in the fourth quarter. However, DeAndre Hopkins' second touchdown catch early in the fourth was a score Indianapolis couldn't overcome. And the Colts will be more short-handed for this game than they were last week with the loss of Hilton. In addition, tight end Eric Ebron (ankle) is out for the year, leading rusher Marlon Mack (hand) is out for a second straight week.

Hilton, who played only 25 snaps at Houston, aggravated the calf injury that first occurred Oct. 30 and cost him three games in November. "Hopefully, he can progress during the week, and then we'll see what kind of load he can handle on Sunday," Indianapolis coach Frank Reich said.

The Colts were hoping to get back wide receiver Devin Funchess from a clavicle injury that has kept him out since Week 1, but Reich ruled him out for this week. Funchess could return for a Week 14 contest at Tampa Bay.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Production resumes at strife-hit Libya oilfield

Libyas National Oil Company said Thursday production had resumed at a key field in the southwest a day after it was interrupted by fighting there. Following the cessation of military activity at the Al-Feel oilfield, production has resumed,...

Sport-Cricketer Stokes and sprinter Asher-Smith win SJA awards

Englands World Cup cricket hero Ben Stokes and world champion sprinter Dina Asher-Smith were named sportsman and sportswoman of the year at the Sports Journalists Association SJA British Sports Awards on Thursday. Asher-Smith took the top w...

Punjab to invite players to set up life sciences park

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has decided to invite global key players for developing a life sciences park at Mohali for which the department of science, technology, and the environment has kick-started the process. A state-of-t...

Four Ebola responders killed in troubled eastern DR Congo

Four Ebola workers in eastern DR Congo were killed and six injured, adding to the toll of people who have died fighting the nearly 16-month-old epidemic, the UN said Thursday. A member of the vaccination team and two drivers were killed at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019