International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Crusaders keep name but change logo after Christchurch massacre

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Christchurch
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 07:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 07:32 IST
UPDATE 1-Rugby-Crusaders keep name but change logo after Christchurch massacre
Image Credit: Twitter (@crusadersrugby)

Super Rugby's most successful team the Canterbury Crusaders said on Friday they will retain their name but change the logo of a sword-wielding knight following a brand review in the wake of a mass shooting at two mosques in Christchurch in March.

The March 15 shooting in the team's home city killed 51 people and prompted calls for changes to the branding and name, which are associated with religious wars between Christians and Muslims in the Middle Ages. The team, who won their third successive title and 10th overall earlier this year, announced a review in June and said at the time they would drop the knight logo but keep the Crusaders name for the 2020 Super Rugby season due to commercial and licensing agreements that could not be altered.

The review was initiated to determine if they retained the name into the 2021 season when Super Rugby is being reduced to 14 teams and a new broadcasting agreement takes effect. "While the main focus of the brand review was not the club's name, it did consider whether alternative name options would more accurately reflect the club's identity and story," the team said in a statement on Friday.

"Ultimately, it was decided that no name better represented the club's commitment to living its values - crusading for social improvement and inclusiveness, and crusading with heart for our community and for each other - than Crusaders did." The team would introduce the new logo in 2020 "as much as is practically possible", it added.

A new Maori-inspired logo with the Crusaders name was published earlier on Friday on New Zealand's Intellectual Property Office website. Crusaders Chief Executive Colin Mansbridge said the new logo, a stylized red and black 'C', represented the entire region and not just Christchurch and reflected the Maori heritage of the South Island.

"We believe that the logo we have launched today is a much more fitting representation of this team, organization and its supporters," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. Th...

Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter spend evening in same club

Four-months after they broke up, Broody Jenner and his ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter were spotted partying at the same night club. According to Us Weekly, the reality TV star was present at Nightingales grand reopening party in L.A. which h...

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Rain forces players off after tea in second NZ-England test

Heavy rain forced players from the field at Seddon Park in Hamilton, shortly after they returned from a tea break on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England.Jofra Archer bowled just three deliveries of the 55th over...

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the countrys bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019