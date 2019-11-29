International Development News
Devils deal Canadiens 6th straight loss

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Blake Coleman scored twice and added two assists and Travis Zajac scored once in a three-point game to lead the visiting New Jersey Devils to a wild 6-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Devils forward Nikita Gusev recorded three assists in his first career multi-point game, goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood made 44 saves during a back-and-forth affair.

Carey Price made 29 saves for the Canadiens, who have lost six consecutive games. Jesper Boqvist's goal broke a 3-3 deadlock at 11:28 of the second period. After Nico Hischier's shot off the rush was stopped, Boqvist pounced on the loose puck to put ahead of his team for good.

New Jersey's Damon Severson netted the eventual game-winner by burying a shot at 8:21 of the third period on one of New Jersey's many two-on-one rushes. Montreal's Artturi Lehonen scored 16 seconds later to pull his team within a goal. Coleman's empty netter with 76 seconds remaining finished the scoring.

The Devils' first three leads all were erased. After Coleman opened the scoring by converting on a two-on-one rush with Gusev at the 7:19 mark of the first period, Brendan Gallagher tied the game 22 seconds later. Gallagher redirected a shot that Blackwood inadvertently kicked it into his own net. Zajac put the visitors ahead again just 36 seconds after that, redirecting a bouncing puck sent his way by Gusev on an odd-man rush. Jesperi Kotkaniemi then tallied 1:40 into the second period to even the score again. Seconds after a Montreal power play had expired, Kotkaniemi was parked in the slot and slipped a five-hole shot into the net.

Miles Wood's goal 3:16 into the second period -- a breakaway tally he converted after being sprung by Pavel Zacha -- put New Jersey ahead again before Joel Armia pulled the Canadiens even by zipping a wrist shot just inside the far post at the 9:02 mark to make it 3-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

