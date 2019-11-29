International Development News
Development News Edition

Ombudsman allows Rajat Sharma to quit as DDCA President

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:08 IST
Ombudsman allows Rajat Sharma to quit as DDCA President
Chandrasekhar was an aggressive opening batsman and played a vital role in the Tamil Nadu's second Ranji Trophy title in 1987-88. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma's resignation from the position of DDCA President, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it. Sharma had resigned on November 16, citing "various pulls and pressures" within the organisation." His resignation was stayed by Ahmed a day later but has finally been accepted after a fresh request from the media personality.

"I wrote to him in the morning and told him to relieve me of my responsibilities," Sharma told PTI. In his letter to Ahmed, Sharma stated that he could not continue in an organization, which is in a "chaotic" state.

"I resigned on November 16 from the post of President DDCA for the reasons stated in the letter. I, however, continued to honor the directions of the ombudsman and later reiterated by the High Court. However, the situation in DDCA is completely chaotic and I find it impossible to continue any further as President," he wrote. Sharma's nearly 20-month tenure was a tumultuous one marred by public differences with general secretary Vinod Tihara, who enjoys a fair amount of support base in the organization.

Tihara won the DDCA elections contesting for Sharma's group but had a fallout with the president within a few weeks on various cricket and administration-related issues. It included allegations that Tihara tried to control the recruitment process in the DDCA without the following protocol. Tihara was then suspended by the executive committee on disciplinary grounds which he subsequently challenged in the Delhi High Court.

"I find it impossible to work with people who have no respect for the Ombudsman or the High Court or the constitution," Sharma wrote in his letter to Ahmed. Within hours of Sharma's resignation on November 16, CEO Ravi Chopra also put in his papers.

The two-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Sunil Valson and Yashpal Sharma, too tendered resignation. A day later, Ahmed ordered Sharma to continue and stopped suspended general secretary Tihara's reinstatement.

"It is clear that Rajat sharma has expressed his desire not to continue as President of DDCA. This entire controversy surrounding his resignation does not survive anymore," Ahmed said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Climate change is real; nine climate tipping points now 'active'

While there has been a lot of hue and cry over climate crisis, there still are people who dont believe that the change is real. But science believes so with not just one but nine evident proofs Researchers have warned that over half of the ...

More pain for German car industry as Daimler axes 10,000 jobs

Frankfurt Am Main, Nov 29 AFP Luxury automaker Daimler said Friday it would scrap at least 10,000 jobs worldwide, the latest in a wave of layoffs to hit the stuttering German car industry as it battles with a costly switch to electric. The ...

After taking over as CM, Thackeray stays Metro carshed work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay to construction of metro carshed in the citys green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against cutting of trees for the work. He, however, ...

Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers money in the best way and should not be wasted. Im in the Mantralaya State Secretariat for the first time. I just had a meeting wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019