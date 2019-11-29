Angad Bajwa, Saniya Sheikh crowned national skeet champions

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa unofficially hit a world record score in the men's skeet final to lead Punjab's domination of the category at the 63rd National Shooting Championships for Shotgun events here on Friday. Angad held off his senior and fellow Tokyo 2020 quota winner Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh, shooting a clean 60 to equal a record he also officially jointly holds with skeet legend Vincent Hancock and two others.

Mairaj missed a couple of targets to yet again go down to the youngster after the now famous quota-winning 1-2 run by the duo earlier this month at the Asian championships in Qatar. Mairaj also had a splendid day, shooting a world record himself, a perfect 125 in qualifying to breeze into the final.

Both Angad and Mairaj will be credited with National records however. Saniya Sheikh stopped the Punjab juggernaut, bagging her third national title winning the women's skeet event in a shoot-off with state-mate Areeba Khan 10-8.

Abhay Singh Sekhon and Parnaaz Dhaliwal of Punjab also won the junior men's and women's skeet golds respectively.

