Rajat Sharma urges DDCA ombudsman to accept his resignation

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma has requested the body's ombudsman to accept his resignation from the post.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 20:27 IST
DDCA president Rajat Sharma. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rajat Sharma has requested the body's ombudsman to accept his resignation from the post. "My letter to DDCA Ombudsman Hon'ble Justice B D Ahmed in which I have requested him to accept my resignation as DDCA president which he had kept in abeyance and relieve me with immediate effect. @delhi_cricket," Sharma tweeted.

In a letter to DDCA ombudsman Badar Durrez Ahmed, Sharma said that the situation in the association is completely chaotic and he finds it impossible to continue any further as the president. Sharma had resigned from the office of DDCA president on November 16. He, however, assumed the charge two days later after ombudsman Ahmed put his resignation and that of others on hold and asked them to continue in their respective roles.

"I find it impossible to deal with the people who have no respect for institutions be it High Court, Ombudsman, Supreme Court-approved Constitution, Apex Council, et al. Accordingly, I would request you to accept my resignation and allow me to be relieved from working as President, DDCA as per your directions dated 17.11.2019 with immediate effect," Sharma wrote in a letter to an ombudsman. (ANI)

