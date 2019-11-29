International Development News
Development News Edition

Andy Balbirnie replaces Gary Wilson as Ireland's T20I skipper

Andy Balbirnie has replaced Gary Wilson as Ireland's T20I captain on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 21:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 21:57 IST
Andy Balbirnie replaces Gary Wilson as Ireland's T20I skipper
Andy Balbirnie. Image Credit: ANI

Andy Balbirnie has replaced Gary Wilson as Ireland's T20I captain on Friday. The decision was taken after discussions between Gary Wilson and the national selectors with a view to the future. Balbirnie was recently announced as the new Test and ODI captain.

Wilson has played 78 T20I games and scored 1239 runs while Balbirnie amassed 790 runs in his 37 matches. "It was an absolute honour to be asked to captain Ireland - it was something that I dreamt about as a child. When I took on the job 18 months ago it was always the remit to qualify for the world cup and re-assess from there. I'm very much looking forward to continuing as a player and working with Balbo in the future," Wilson said in an official statement.

"I think it will prove to be a great appointment and believe that it is important that he, as a captain, has control of all three sides and gets to take it in a direction that he sees fit," he added. Graham Ford, Head Coach of Ireland Men's cricket team, said: "Gary has been an exceptional leader of this young squad over the last 18 months, and it has been his experience, incredible passion for Irish cricket and clarity of thinking that has been the major contribution to the team's exciting progress over the last 18 months and qualifying for the T20 World Cup."

"It is a mark of Gary's professionalism that he has understood the interests of the team, and wholeheartedly committed his full support to Andrew in his newly consolidated leadership role," he added. Balbirnie's first international match as captain will be on January 7, 2020, when Ireland will take on West Indies in an ODI in Barbados.

Following a six-match series against West Indies, Ireland is scheduled for tours to Sri Lanka, India to play Afghanistan and Zimbabwe, before returning to Ireland for a busy home season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...

London Bridge attack declared terrorist incident, suspect with hoax bomb vest shot dead by police

The stabbing incident at London Bridge on Friday has been declared a terrorist incident as Scotland Yard confirmed that one male suspect wearing a hoax bomb vest had been shot dead at the scene. Scotland Yards Head of Counter Terrorism Poli...

ITU spectrum meet resolves 5G, satellite industry concerns: ITU-APT Foundation of India

The international resolution approved by UN body International Telecommunication Union at its global meet has resolved concerns raised by the telecom sector on 5G and has put everyone across the globe at par for the roll-out of the next-gen...

Need to strengthen internal security to make India USD 5 trillion economy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday said the reason behind strengthening the internal security was to make India a USD 5 trillion economy. After Modiji came to power, the economy has been strengthened. By 2024, we aim to make India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019