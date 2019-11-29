International Development News
Golf-Day ruled out of Presidents Cup and replaced by An

  • Reuters
  • Canberra
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 23:16 IST
  • Created: 29-11-2019 22:50 IST
Australian Jason Day has been forced out of the Presidents Cup with a back injury and will be replaced by South Korean An Byeong-hun, International team captain Ernie Els said on Friday. Day, set to play his fifth Presidents Cup, was a captain's pick for the Dec. 9-15 biennial event at Royal Melbourne Golf Club where the International side, representing the rest of the world minus Europe, face a United States team led by Tiger Woods.

"We wish Jason well and hope his back recovers quickly," Els said in a statement. "We were eager to have Jason as part of the team at Royal Melbourne and his experience will be missed. "The good news is that there were a number of strong and qualified players available to choose from when I made my captain's selections.

"To have someone as steady and talented as Ben An puts us in a great position to succeed." An had three top 10 finishes on the PGA Tour last season, including a third-place at the Wyndham Championship in August.

The South Korean has enjoyed a hot start to the new season with third place at the Sanderson Farms Championship and tied for sixth at the CJ Cup and eighth at the Zozo championships. "It was a huge surprise to receive a call from Ernie who told me that I was in the team," said An, the son of two Olympic table-tennis medallists.

"It has been a goal of mine all season to be on the International Team and I am honored to play in my first Presidents Cup."

