International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abu Dhabi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 00:11 IST
UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Valtteri Bottas led Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in a practice one-two at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Friday before being reprimanded for a collision with Haas driver Romain Grosjean. The Finn, who was also fastest in the opening session, improved on his afternoon benchmark with a lap of one minute 36.256 seconds under the Yas Marina floodlights.

The 30-year-old was 0.310 seconds quicker than Hamilton, who was third in the morning and looked strong around the 5.5km layout. Hamilton, who wrapped up his sixth Formula One title two races ago in Texas, said he had struggled to get into a rhythm but was also experimenting with an eye on 2020.

"I've been trying to explore some new avenues with the car. We already know where it works well, so I'm pushing the car into different places, just trying to see if there's anywhere else I can exploit the car and the tyres for the future," he said. Bottas is set to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid, however, with the Finn penalized for exceeding his engine allocation.

His second session was far from flawless, with a rare coming together with Grosjean on a day when nothing is at stake. The Mercedes suffered a broken front wing after the Finn tried to dive through on the inside of the Frenchman, whose car was also damaged.

The stewards' report said Bottas had accepted responsibility. The reprimand was his first of the season. "I thought he had seen me going for the overtake on the inside, but by the time I realized that he hadn't seen me, there was no way for me to escape anymore," said Bottas.

LECLERC SCARE

Charles Leclerc, seventh in the first session, ended the day with the third-fastest time ahead of Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel.

The 22-year-old Monegasque suffered a scare during the session, clouting the same barriers that Vettel had spun into only hours earlier. The German, who collided with Leclerc in an incident that put both Ferraris out of the last race in Brazil, had been fifth in the morning despite the smash that ended his session.

Max Verstappen, winner two weeks ago in Brazil, dropped from second to fifth for Red Bull ahead of Thai teammate Alexander Albon. Grosjean was seventh ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez. Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top 10 for Toro Rosso.

Both of Friday's sessions were interrupted by red flags with the collision between Bottas and Grosjean halting track action briefly in the evening. An engine failure for Australian Daniel Ricciardo that saw his Renault spit oil and fire with Gasly close behind was the day's first interruption.

Vettel's spin into the barriers also halted the session. "I was caught out a bit by surprise as I didn't expect to spin. I knew to go in that I would have to catch the rear, but it didn't quite work, which was a bit unfortunate," said the German.

Mercedes have won every race in Abu Dhabi since 2014 and Hamilton has won at Yas Marina a record four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

A number of people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the center of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night, police said.Stabbing incident with several wounded at the GroteMarktstraat in The Hague. Emergen...

'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

Several wounded in stabbing in a shopping street in The Hague Dutch police ...

UPDATE 1-Dutch police: several wounded in stabbing in The Hague

Dutch police said on Friday several people had been wounded in a stabbing on a shopping street in The Hague.Police from the city said in a statement that emergency services were at the scene. In a separate message, Hague police said they we...

Celtics F Hayward recovering ahead of schedule

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken bone in his left hand, according to a report Friday from NBC Sports Boston. Hayward underwent surgery on his hand Nov. 11 and was expected to miss six ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019