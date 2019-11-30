International Development News
Development News Edition

Bruins beat Rangers in OT as win streak hits 6

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 02:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 02:42 IST
Bruins beat Rangers in OT as win streak hits 6
Image Credit: Twitter (@NHLBruins)

David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday afternoon. David Pastrnak tied the score in the third period, and Sean Kuraly also scored as the Bruins ran their winning streak to six games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 26 shots in net.

Pavel Buchnevich and Filip Chytil scored for the Rangers, who had their three-game winning streak end. Henrik Lundqvist made 24 saves. Krejci went top shelf for the game-winner in overtime after Pastrnak crashed the net to draw in the defense. Halak also earned an assist on the goal.

Pastrnak tied the score at 2 at 4:27 of the third period off a play that came together when he couldn't finish a partial breakaway. Krejci later fed him the puck to the left circle, and Pastrnak snapped it home for his league-leading 24th goal. At the time, the Bruins were without top scorer Brad Marchand, who spent the shift in the locker room for an undisclosed reason. Marchand eventually returned, and Boston later killed off a high-sticking double minor on Par Lindholm with just over seven minutes remaining on the way to overtime.

The Rangers controlled the tempo of the game up 2-0 midway through the second period before Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy dropped the gloves with Brendan Smith at 10:51. Boston soon killed off a five-on-three that lasted 1:02 as momentum began to shift. The Bruins got on the board at 18:28 with some help from Lundqvist, who knocked the puck into his own net with his stick after a Jake DeBrusk shot hit off the post. Kuraly was awarded the goal, and the Bruins ended the period trailing 2-1.

Buchnevich scored the game's first goal at 14:14 of the first period. Seconds after killing a Rangers power play, Halak had his stick knocked out of his hand, and Buchnevich took advantage with a teammate screening. New York made it 2-0 at 6:21 of the second period, with Chytil scoring off the rebound of a Ryan Strome shot after a Danton Heinen turnover gave the Rangers a two-on-one.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Building a better battery with machine learning and artificial intelligence

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Cardinals' Shaw suspended for betting on games

Arizona Cardinals defensive back Josh Shaw has been suspended until at least the end of the 2020 season for betting on National Football League games, the league said on Friday. The NFL said in a statement an investigation uncovered no evid...

UPDATE 2-U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct ...

Two killed by knifeman as terror returns to London Bridge

A man wearing a suspected hoax explosive device knifed two people to death in a terror attack on Friday before being shot dead by police on London Bridge. Three more people were injured in the stabbing spree which revived memories of a thre...

Christian association files PIL before Bombay HC against film 'TONY'

Christian Reform United People Association CRUPA supported by Bhartiya Mahakranti Sena BMS on Friday filed a public interest litigation before the Bombay High Court with regard to a movie named TONY. The movie is written and directed by Vip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019