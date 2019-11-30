International Development News
NFL notebook: Cardinals CB Shaw suspended for betting

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday. Commissioner Roger Goodell issued the suspension of Shaw, a fifth-year player currently on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury. In March, Shaw signed a one-year deal with Arizona and would become a free agent after this season.

Shaw, 27, can appeal his suspension by filing notice within three days and can seek reinstatement to the NFL on Feb. 15, 2021. No evidence was found that indicated Shaw used inside information or "that any game was compromised in any way," according to the NFL, which added, "Nor was there evidence suggesting any awareness by teammates, coaches or other players of his betting activity."

--Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson agreed to a four-year contract extension that will make him the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history, according to multiple reports citing sources. Reports said the extension is worth $72 million, with more than $54 million guaranteed. The Eagles confirmed the extension runs through 2025 for Johnson, 29, who had two more years left on his original five-year extension signed in January 2016.

After sustaining a concussion and missing the past two games, Johnson is expected to return Sunday when the Eagles play at the Miami Dolphins. --Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was added to the team's injury report and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams due to a hamstring injury.

It wasn't clear when Murray sustained the injury. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to reporters before the injury report was released and said it appeared that everybody on the 53-man roster was available to play. Murray was listed as a full practice participant after Friday's workout.

--Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock is in line to come off injured reserve and start Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. However, Broncos coach Vic Fangio stopped short of saying Lock definitely will start over Brandon Allen, who has started Denver's last three games after a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

Fangio said Lock will be activated on Saturday but that the decision of whether or not Lock starts on Sunday hasn't been reached. --Dallas Cowboys left guard Connor Williams will miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL on Thursday against the Buffalo Bills, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett announced.

Williams missed one game earlier this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. His latest injury will require major surgery, which he is expected to have in the next two to four weeks. Xavier Su'a-Filo replaced Williams after his injury and is expected to take over the starting role.

--The New England Patriots released kicker Nick Folk after he underwent an appendectomy earlier this week, the team announced. Replacing him for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans is free agent kicker Kai Forbath. Forbath, 32, has yet to play in the NFL this season after appearing in three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, going 4 of 5 on field-goal attempts. He was the Minnesota Vikings' full-time kicker in 2017.

--The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and likely running back James Conner for Sunday's home game against the Cleveland Browns, multiple media outlets reported. Smith-Schuster cleared concussion protocol this week but a knee injury will force him to miss his second straight game. Conner returned to practice the last two days but has been listed as doubtful to play against the Browns due to a shoulder injury.

--Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan will miss a game for the first time in his NFL career this weekend, interim coach Bill Callahan announced. Kerrigan, who has started in 139 consecutive regular-season games, has been ruled out of Sunday's road tilt against the Carolina Panthers due to a concussion.

--Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has been ruled out for this weekend's game against the Oakland Raiders, coach Andy Reid announced. Williams injured his ribs in Kansas City's 24-17 victory over the Chargers in Mexico City on Nov. 18. LeSean McCoy, Darrel Williams and rookie Darwin Thompson are expected to handle the backfield responsibilities for the Chiefs on Sunday.

--New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers because of a concussion. The 31-year-old Tate missed practice again because of the injury, which he sustained last week while making a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears.

--The Giants are expected to place long snapper Zak DeOssie on injured reserve, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported. DeOssie, who is nursing wrist and knee injuries, was responsible for a bad snap that led to a 42-yard missed field goal by Aldrick Rosas in New York's 19-14 setback against Chicago on Sunday.

