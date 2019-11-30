International Development News
Powell’s career-high 33 points lift streaking Raptors over Magic
Norman Powell scored 19 of his career-best 33 points in the third quarter and the visiting Toronto Raptors overcame an early 11-point deficit to defeat the Orlando Magic 90-83 on Friday night. Fred VanVleet added 22 points for the Raptors, who extended their winning streak to six games. They have won all three games with the Magic this season.

Pascal Siakam had 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Raptors, who shot 36.9 percent from the field. Evan Fournier scored 19 points for the Magic, who shot 34.6 percent from the field and committed 22 turnovers compared with 13 by Toronto.

Markelle Fultz had 15 points and Mo Bamba had 11 points for the Magic. Khem Birch added four points and 12 rebounds and Jonathan Isaac had eight points and 10 rebounds. The Magic led 23-20 after the first quarter. Orlando scored the first seven points of the second quarter to complete a 12-0 run capped by Bamba's 3-pointer.

Powell's 3-pointer trimmed the lead to two with 7:04 remaining in the half, but the Magic pulled ahead by 11 with 4:05 left on a layup by Fultz. The Magic led 47-40 at halftime, shooting 40 percent from the field while holding the Raptors to 30.6 percent. Orlando had nine blocked shots in the first half.

Fournier had 13 points at halftime and VanVleet had 14. Toronto outscored Orlando 26-12 in the third quarter. Powell's jumper and a free throw gave Toronto a 55-53 lead. VanVleet's 3-pointer and Powell's layup had Toronto ahead by seven with 2:51 left in the third. Toronto led 66-59 after three quarters.

The Magic scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, but the Raptors answered with a 9-0 spurt completed by Chris Boucher's layup and free throw to lead by 10 with 7:27 remaining. Aaron Gordon (sprained ankle) returned to the Magic lineup after missing three games and had eight points and eight rebounds. Nikola Vucevic (sprained ankle) missed his fourth game. Both were injured Nov. 20 in Toronto.

Serge Ibaka (sprained ankle) and Kyle Lowry (fractured thumb) remained out for Toronto.

