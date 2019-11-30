International Development News
Hornets handle Pistons again

Rookie P.J. Washington had 26 points and the Charlotte Hornets defeated the host Detroit Pistons for the ninth consecutive time 110-107 on Friday. The Hornets downed the Pistons for the third time this season and the second time in three nights. Charlotte pulled out a 102-101 home win on Wednesday.

This one wasn't decided until the final buzzer, too. Charlotte's Terry Rozier scored 23 points, Miles Bridges and Devonte' Graham contributed 16 points apiece, and Bismack Biyombo tossed in 13 with nine rebounds. Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 23 points off the bench. Luke Kennard scored 21 points, Blake Griffin had 17, and Andre Drummond added 15 points and 19 rebounds.

The Hornets made 11 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half and gained a 62-57 lead. The Pistons, down by five at halftime, opened up the second half with an 8-3 spurt to tie the score. From there, neither side had more than a two-point advantage the remainder of the third.

The Pistons scored two baskets in the opening minute of the fourth to take a four-point lead. Charlotte soon tied it again. Detroit's Langston Galloway bounced in a 3-pointer from the corner and got fouled. He completed the four-point play to put the Pistons up 99-95 with 6:45 left.

Kennard hit a pullup in the lane and a shot from the elbow for an eight-point edge, but Washington made a contested 3-pointer to cut the Hornets' deficit to 103-98. Rozier made a layup off a Detroit turnover to make it 103-100, and Biyombo hit a layup to cut the Pistons' lead to one with 2:55 left.

Rose tossed in a 3-pointer to give Detroit some breathing room. Washington answered with a trey of his own. Graham fired in another after a Drummond offensive charge, putting the Hornets on top 108-106. Griffin split two free throws with 1:29 left to make it a one-point game.

The Hornets committed a turnover, but the Pistons came up empty on their next possession. Washington sank two free throws with 47.7 seconds remaining to give Charlotte a three-point lead. Drummond had another turnover, but the Hornets missed two chances to add to their lead. Kennard and Galloway missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

