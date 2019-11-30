Bogdanovic scores 33 as Jazz take down Grizzlies

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his season-high-tying 33 points in the second half and collected eight rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 103-94 victory over the host Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points for the Jazz, who improved to 1-2 on a five-game road trip. Rudy Gobert had 13 points and 13 rebounds and Royce O'Neale scored 10 points while Utah committed just seven turnovers.

Jonas Valanciunas had 22 points and 17 rebounds for Memphis, which lost its sixth straight game. Brandon Clarke added 13 points while Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant scored 11 apiece for the Grizzlies, who made 12 turnovers. Utah's Mike Conley struggled for the second time in Memphis this season and is 8-of-32 shooting in the two contests. He had eight points on 3-of-13 shooting on Friday.

Conley, who spent 12 seasons with the Grizzlies before being traded to Utah in the offseason, scored 15 points on 5-of-19 shooting in his first trip back to Memphis on Nov. 15. Bogdanovic made 12 of 20 field-goal attempts while recording his second straight 30-point effort and fourth of the season. His shooting stroke was needed with Utah shooting just 40 percent from the field and making 12 of 35 3-point attempts.

Memphis shot just 39.4 percent from the floor and was 10 of 34 from 3-point range. The Grizzlies were outscored 63-39 in the second half. The Jazz trailed by 15 points at halftime before opening a 35-point third quarter with a 12-0 run and 18 of the first 20 points. Conley buried a 3-pointer to cap it and give Utah a 58-57 edge with 7:19 left.

Jeff Green and Emmanuel Mudiay scored the final two baskets of the stanza as Utah took a 75-73 lead into the fourth. Bogdanovic drained a 3-pointer and followed with a three-point play to give the Jazz an 83-78 advantage with 8:17 left in the final quarter. Jaren Jackson Jr. responded with a 3-pointer and Marko Guduric scored on a layup to knot the score with 7:36 left.

Utah held a seven-point lead later in the quarter but Memphis pulled within 97-94 on Morant's dunk with 1:56 remaining. But Bogdanovic and O'Neale buried back-to-back 3-pointers to make it a nine-point margin with 55 seconds left as the Jazz closed it out.

Clarke scored 11 first-half points as the Grizzlies held a 55-40 lead at the break. --Field Level Media

