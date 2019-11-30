Shamim opens up two-shot lead to emerge as title favourite

Delhi's Shamim Khan struck a steady one-under 71 in windy conditions to open up a two-shot lead after the third round of the Kensville Open here on Saturday. Shamim, a 14-time winner on the TATA Steel PGTI, took his three-day total to 11-under-205 and continued to lead the leaderboard for the third consecutive day.

Pune-based Udayan Mane, a winner on the TATA Steel PGTI earlier this year, too fired a 71 to move up one spot into tied second place at nine-under-207 at the Rs. 40 lakh event. Kolkata's Sunit Chowrasia, the overnight joint leader, dropped to tied second after a round of 73 at the Kensville Golf & Country Club on Saturday.

Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah fired four straight birdies during his round of 70 that placed him tied fourth at six-under-210 along with Delhi's Arjun Prasad who turned in a card of 74 on Saturday. Chennai youngster Shivnaren Srinivasan shot the third day's best score of four-under-68 to move into tied ninth place at three-under-213.

Ahmedabad-based amateur Jay Pandya closed the day in tied 26th at one-over-217. Anshul Patel, the other Ahmedabad-based amateur who made the cut, ended round three in tied 37th at four-over-220 along with defending champion Tapy Ghai of Gurugram.

