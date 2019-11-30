International Development News
Development News Edition

Why join Anushka's name with selectors: Kohli on Engineer's tea claim

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:15 IST
Why join Anushka's name with selectors: Kohli on Engineer's tea claim
Indian captain Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Saturday said his actress wife Anushka Sharma is a "soft target", breaking his silence on former player Farokh Engineer's claim that she was served tea by one of the selectors during the World Cup. The 81-year-old Engineer recently ridiculed the credentials of the five-member selection panel, led by MSK Prasad and comprising Sarandeep Singh, Jatin Paranjpe, Gagan Khoda, and Devang Gandhi, claiming that he saw one of them serve tea to Sharma during the World Cup in England.

The 31-year-old captain was surprised by the allegations and said dragging her name was not right. "She came for one World Cup game against Sri Lanka and the family box and the selector box was different, and there was no selector in that box. She came with two friends. As I said, she is known, she's been successful at a very high level so when people take her name, it gets noticed," Kohli told India Today.

"You want to mention something about the selectors do that, but why to join her name with it." "When the lies are spoken so much all around, they start becoming truths. So you need to speak up at some stage and that's exactly what happened recently."

Sharma has often been accused of getting preferential treatment in the Indian cricket fraternity but Kohli rubbished all the allegations, saying his wife's value system would never allow her to do anything wrong. "So much has been said about her and so much comes out about her. The value system that she has and her beliefs and the nature she has, it won't allow her to go against rules and protocols.

"So I don't know why people have wanted to sensationalize stories by taking her name because she's a soft target. We both had been ignoring it for a while," Kohli said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Isn't decline in GDP growth rate not indication of economic recession: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked whether the decline in GDP growth rate was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for the second quarter of the present financial year has fallen to 4.5 percen...

Upset after being humiliated by school teacher and principal, minor commits suicide

Upset at being allegedly humiliated and beaten in front of the class by the school principal and a teacher for wearing tight and shorter pants, a minor student killed himself by hanging from a fan at his home near Ludhiana, police said Satu...

Motor racing-Hamilton back on pole for Abu Dhabi season-ender

Six times world champion Lewis Hamilton put Mercedes on pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday.Teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified second but will start at the back of the grid due to engine penaltie...

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism.

India and Japan urge all countries to take resolute action to root out terrorist safe havens and eliminate financing channels for terrorism....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019