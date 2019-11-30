International Development News
RCA handed administrative power during BCCI Apex Council meeting

  Updated: 30-11-2019 19:26 IST
The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting here. A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI's Apex Council's decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country.

"The RCA issue related to hand over of operations was taken up and it was approved by the Apex Council," a senior BCCI functionary said. "After this decision, RCA will function like any other cricket association and the state team will now operate under the aegis of the association (RCA)," the source added.

The issue of forming the Cricket Advisory Committee, which will pick a new selection panel, has not come up so far. Since BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has an event to attend in the city, the meeting will resume again later in the day. A senior BCCI functionary, however, said that it was the prerogative of the General Body -- which will meet on Sunday -- to decide on the issue of forming the CAC.

Meanwhile, representatives of the Physically Challenged and Blind cricket associations will be meeting Ganguly on Sunday to discuss their issues. Also, India's U-19 World Cup squad is expected to be announced on Sunday.

