Arsenal interim boss Ljungberg coy about managing full-time

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 30-11-2019 20:32 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-11-2019 20:22 IST
Freddie Ljungberg will take charge of Arsenal for the first time as interim manager on Sunday against Norwich but said on Saturday he is unsure whether full-time management appeals to him. The 42-year-old Swede -- who was a member of the Arsenal 'Invincibles' side under Arsene Wenger in the 2003/04 season -- has been put in charge after Unai Emery's undistinguished 18-month reign came to an end on Friday.

However, Ljungberg -- who was an assistant to Emery -- told Sky Sports it was too early to say whether being a manager on a permanent basis would be to his liking. "We'll see in the future," said Ljungberg.

"At the moment I'm learning the trade. "This is a big responsibility and the moment I'm just taking it game by game."

Ljungberg's first task will be to arrest the slump that has seen the Gunners fail to win in seven matches -- their worst run since 1992 when George Graham's side failed to win in eight. Arsenal is presently eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the fourth and final Champions League spot with a third of the league campaign gone.

Ljungberg -- who played over 200 games for Arsenal in his nine years at the club and won the FA Cup on three occasions -- has revealed no timescale has been set for his spell as Emery's temporary replacement. "No, no indication of how long or how short. They just said concentrate on your next game do as well as you can," he said.

Ljungberg, who away from the pitch was a successful underwear model, said he was honored to have been entrusted with the job of at least for the moment reviving Arsenal's fortunes. "It's a great, great honor," said Ljungberg.

"That's how I feel. I feel this energy inside of me. It's special. "Of course there's sadness because of what's happened to the club and where we are, but also excitement for what we can do for the future and also for tomorrow.

"It's a great honor and that's what I said to the players -- 'you guys do the job and I'll try to help and support you'. "If you play good football and get results then there's nothing better than that to raise spirits."

