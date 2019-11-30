Chris Gayle welcomes David Warner to 'triple club'

West Indies's Chris Gayle on Saturday welcomed Australia batsman David Warner to the 'triple club'. Warner played an unbeaten knock of 335 runs on day two of the second Test against Pakistan.

Gayle took to Twitter to write: "Welcome to the Triple club, @davidwarner31 - Top stuff." Gayle is also in the 300-run club as he scored 333 runs against Sri Lanka in 2010.

Australia declared their first innings on 589/3 and after that, the bowlers took the charge to put the hosts on a dominating position. Mitchell Starc destroyed Pakistan's batting line-up as he picked four wickets while giving away just 22 runs in 13 over.

Pakistan will resume their first innings from 96/6 on day three. (ANI)

