Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead with a 58th-minute header at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Image Credit: Pixabay

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.

Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead with a 58th-minute header at the Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium. Saudi Arabia, who lost their opening match 3-1 to Kuwait, now have three points in Group B along with Kuwait, who lost 2-1 to Oman for whom Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali scored twice from the penalty spot.

Defending champions Oman top the group with four points and Bahrain are bottom on one point. Saudi Arabia faces Oman and Bahrain play Kuwait on Monday, with all four teams still in contention to reach the semi-finals.

