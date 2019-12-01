International Development News
Grizzlies rookie PG Morant out with back injury

Prized rookie point guard Ja Morant is week-to-week due to a back injury, the Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday. Morant didn't travel with the team for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The team said Morant experienced back spasms during Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers and aggravated the injury during Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. Morant was spotted lying on his back on the court in front of the team bench on Friday trying to stretch out his back and neck.

The No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft has been an immediate sensation and is averaging 18.6 points and 6.4 assists. He is the early leader for Rookie of the Year honors with top overall pick Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans yet to play due to preseason knee surgery. Memphis (5-13) has lost six straight games.

