Rockets' Harden records 4th career 60-point game

Houston Rockets star James Harden notched his fourth career 60-point scoring effort during Saturday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Harden made 16 of 24 field-goal attempts, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, setting a record for the fewest field-goal attempts ever in a 60-point game. The previous mark was 26 by Karl Malone, who did so while scoring 61 in 1990. Harden also hit 20 of 23 free-throw attempts.

He reached 60 by knocking down three free throws with 11.5 seconds left in the third quarter. Houston led 127-73 at the end of the stanza. Harden, who has twice scored a personal-best 61 points in his career, began the fourth quarter on the bench with the Rockets comfortably ahead. He did not return, as the Rockets went on to win 158-111.

Harden's fourth 60-point outing ties him for third in NBA history with Michael Jordan. Only Wilt Chamberlain (32) and Kobe Bryant (six) have more.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)