Broncos activate QB Lock; reportedly will start

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock was activated off injured reserve on Saturday, and he will reportedly make his starting debut on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fellow quarterback Brett Rypien was waived to make room for Lock, who ESPN reported late Saturday night will make his starting debut, as expected.

Head coach Vic Fangio said Friday that a decision had yet to be reached. "I just wanted a chance to go in and look at the tape more extensively," Fangio said after Friday's practice.

Per multiple reports, Lock has taken most of the first-team reps all week. Brandon Allen has started Denver's last three games after a season-ending neck injury to Joe Flacco.

Lock has been on injured reserve since spraining his throwing thumb in a preseason game against San Francisco on Aug. 19. He was designated to return two weeks ago, allowing him to practice and opening a three-week window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Allen, who was claimed off waivers on Sept. 1 from the Los Angeles Rams, has posted a 1-2 mark over the last three games for the Broncos (3-8).

Allen completed 10 of 25 passes for 82 yards and an interception in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills. In all, the Broncos' offense generated just 134 yards in Buffalo, the lowest output in a game since 1992 and the first time under 200 total yards since 2003. Lock was drafted 42nd overall in 2019 out of Missouri, where he completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 12,193 yards and 99 touchdowns across four seasons.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

