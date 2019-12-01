International Development News
Development News Edition

Maha ranks 2nd in U-19 national school fencing event

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 12:41 IST
Maharashtra has bagged the second position in the national fencing championship organised by the School Games Federation of India in Punjab. The under-19 state fencers won five gold medals, one silver and 12 bronze medals in the events held last week, a release by the Aurangabad District Fencing Association said.

In the boys' events, Abhay Shinde from the state won the gold medal while Jay Khandelwal bagged the silver medal in individual Sabre events, it said. Shinde, Prathamesh Tupe, Pritam Haldar and Shivam Subramaniam also won gold medals in the Sabre team event.

Besides, Jay Khandelwal, Jaydeep Pandhare, Preetam Deshmukh and Bhunesh Nagose won bronze medals in the Foil event, while Mahesh Korade, Aditya Rathod, Tanishk Suryavanshi and Abhishek Deshmukh bagged bronze medals in the Eppi event. Among girls, Ananya Joshi, Khushi Dutonde, Priti Takle and Vishakha Kajale won bronze medals in the Foil event, the release added..

